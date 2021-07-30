Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.14% of Transcat worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $61.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

