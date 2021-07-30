Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

