Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $73,000 in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.