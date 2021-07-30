Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of HUYA worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

