Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in New Beginnings Acquisition by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,519,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NBA opened at $10.08 on Friday. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

In related news, CEO Michael Liebowitz purchased 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

About New Beginnings Acquisition

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

