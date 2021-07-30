Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 43,372 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.