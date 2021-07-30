Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $129,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.