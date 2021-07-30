Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

