Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,015,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGAC. DA Davidson began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

