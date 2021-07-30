Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.50 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Verra Mobility worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

