Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

