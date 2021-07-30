Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.