Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.90. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 2,932 shares changing hands.

DDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

