TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.68

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 140804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1906149 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.