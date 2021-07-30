Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

TFI International stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

