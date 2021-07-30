Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 3.1%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 24,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,884,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

