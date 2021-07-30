Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.18

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.18 and last traded at $91.12, with a volume of 10736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.