BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLSA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. BCLS Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

