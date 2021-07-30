Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,058 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of AVROBIO worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 60.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.33 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.