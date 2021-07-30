Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 421,000 Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OCA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

