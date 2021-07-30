First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

CARZ stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

