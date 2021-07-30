Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

