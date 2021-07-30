Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

