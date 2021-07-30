Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $306.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $57,960. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.