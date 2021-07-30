HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 6.3%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 17,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,222,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 79.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

