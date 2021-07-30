Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 305 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

