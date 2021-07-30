Analysts Set Expectations for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

AGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.