Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 296 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.