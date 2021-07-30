Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $478,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $20,659,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,621,956.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

