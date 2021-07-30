Hoylecohen LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,699,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $184.92 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.