Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.