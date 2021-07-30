Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.