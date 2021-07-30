Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SONY stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Group has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

