PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $335.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

PYPL stock opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $332.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

