Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $619.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.55. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

