$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $17.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.96 million and the lowest is $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

