Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $293.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $295.10 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

