Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NML. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NML opened at $4.82 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

