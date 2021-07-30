Robert P. France Sells 7,764 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLW stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

