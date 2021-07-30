Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00.

NVEE opened at $95.02 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

