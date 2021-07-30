Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.