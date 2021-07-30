Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 907,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,470,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,274,000 after purchasing an additional 494,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,139,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,141 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.