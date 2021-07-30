Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $179,000 Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

