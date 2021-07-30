Contrasting Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 3.08 $2.32 billion $1.15 18.97 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.86

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 1 10 1 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $34.12, suggesting a potential upside of 56.45%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.28%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 19.19% 7.18% 4.90% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

