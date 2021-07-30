Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Critical Analysis

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 8.95 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.08 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 621.83 -$14.40 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33% AIM ImmunoTech -9,718.49% -23.90% -22.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.29%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The company also provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

