Stifel Financial Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $18.19 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.