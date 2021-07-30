Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

