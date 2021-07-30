Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBRID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

HBRID stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

