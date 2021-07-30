Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.