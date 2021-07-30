FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.